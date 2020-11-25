Westport mom gets surprise homecoming from Marine son

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) — A surprise homecoming happened just in time for Thanksgiving.

A marine sergeant from Westport got the rare chance to come home during the pandemic, so he jumped at the opportunity to introduce his family to his wife for the first time.

His mom thought she was going to be getting a free delivery of Thanksgiving food items, made possible through a holiday partnership between Stop & Shop and the United Service Organization (USO) for military families.

But what she didn’t know, is that her son would be delivering them.

The marine’s family got to meet his wife, and he got to meet his baby niece.

