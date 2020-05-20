Westport celebrates oldest resident’s 104th birthday with classic car parade

WESTPORT, Mass. (WPRI) ─ If you were in Westport Tuesday morning, you would’ve thought you’d walked into a car show.

But the more than 100 classic cars were actually in town to celebrate the 104th birthday of Edmond Beaulieu.

Beaulieu, whose friends call him “Fast Eddie” due to how quickly he walks around at car shows, is the town’s oldest resident, according to his grandson, Westport Fire Capt. Brian Beaulieu.

To celebrate the centenarian’s big day, his friends and family organized a parade of classic cars in his honor.

Brian Beaulieu said his grandfather is still highly active in daily indoor and outdoor activities, and his only deficit is his hearing loss.