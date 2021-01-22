West Warwick restaurant owner hopes food donations help local businesses

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A restaurant in West Warwick is donating hundreds of meals in hopes of spreading some goodwill to those around them.

Since the start of the pandemic last March, Yen Khoo, the owner of Khoo Restaurant, has sent lunch to about 100 local businesses. This includes police, fire, schools, grocery stores, and a variety of small local businesses.

“We thought if we donate some food to them. It might cheer them up,” Khoo said. “We’ve always been sending out food into the community to help so why not do it during the pandemic.”

Khoo hopes that feeding hundreds of people over the last several months is helping them get through a tough time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 1/14/2021: Richard Arenberg, Interim Director of the Taubman Center, Brown University

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community