Warwick woman reunited with missing bird 40 miles from home

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman’s prayers have been answered after her missing bird was found.

Lidia Goodinson said she was devastated when her 4-year-old cockatiel named Joy accidentally escaped from her home.

Goodinson spent three days looking for the bird. She says she put up more than 100 posters and looked through social media posts for missing and found animals.

Through one of those posts, Goodinson and her son noticed a bird that had the same markings as Joy.

“I said ‘well, it can’t be joy because it’s all the way in Dudley, Massachusetts,'” said Goodinson.

The bird was found by a woman looking for her own missing cockatiel — 40 miles away from Goodinson’s home.

Goodinson discovered the bird was Joy after the woman who rescued her checked the ID band on its leg.

She said she was surprised to find Joy so far away because cockatiels normally only travel a few miles from home, but she’s grateful to have the bird safe at home.