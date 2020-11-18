Warwick woman gets surprise 90th birthday celebration

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman reached a big milestone last week and was treated to a surprise celebration.

For nearly 60 years, Dorothy Griffin has lived in the city, creating a life for herself, her husband and three children.

On Veterans Day, she turned 90 years old and in typical pandemic style, family and friends surprised her with a socially distant car parade.

Several members of the Warwick Police Department also brought Dorothy some flowers. Her late husband Richard served as a city police officer and detective for 32 years.

Dorothy’s family said despite her age, she is “totally” independent, driving regularly, doing yard work, cooking and babysitting her grandkids.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour