Warwick woman gets surprise 90th birthday celebration

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick woman reached a big milestone last week and was treated to a surprise celebration.

For nearly 60 years, Dorothy Griffin has lived in the city, creating a life for herself, her husband and three children.

On Veterans Day, she turned 90 years old and in typical pandemic style, family and friends surprised her with a socially distant car parade.

Several members of the Warwick Police Department also brought Dorothy some flowers. Her late husband Richard served as a city police officer and detective for 32 years.

Dorothy’s family said despite her age, she is “totally” independent, driving regularly, doing yard work, cooking and babysitting her grandkids.