Warwick school creates ‘raptor raids’ fundraiser

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A local elementary school’s creative new fundraising effort is gaining a lot of attention.

The Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) at E.G. Robertson Elementary School in Warwick has come up with the idea to start “raptor raids.” The Robertson Raptors are the school’s mascot.

Those who are interested can “raid” a friend’s lawn with raptors by making a $20 donation to support the school and its students. The raptors are collected 24 hours later.

PTO President Jeneice Summers says fundraising has been very difficult during these times due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We are beyond thrilled to be able to bring some joy back into our community. The absolute best part is seeing so many people excited about it,” Summers said. “It’s nice to be able to show our students that we are still thinking of them even if we aren’t all together in person.”

Summers says the response has been overwhelming and they are now in the process of purchasing more raptors to meet the demand.

If you would like to take part, you can go to their Facebook page to schedule a raid near you.

