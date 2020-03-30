Warwick man serenades wife with dementia in ‘quarantine karaoke’ performance

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Karaoke has been an outlet for Warwick’s Patrick Maloney, Jr. over the past few years, and that hasn’t changed during Rhode Island’s stay-at-home order.

Maloney posted a video of himself singing Joe Cocker’s famous hit, “You Are So Beautiful,” to the Facebook page, “Quarantine Karaoke” on Sunday. But unlike most karaoke performances, there was no backing track, and the audience was an intimate one.

Perched on Maloney’s lap is Susan, his wife of 26 years. She was diagnosed with frontotemporal lobar degeneration (FTLD) dementia more than three years ago. FTLD is a common form of dementia in people under 60.

After listening to a few bars of Maloney’s song, Susan joins in, too.

As of Sunday evening, the video had been shared 1,600 times and close to 21,000 people had “liked” it.

Maloney said he didn’t know people would respond they way they did, but he hopes it allows folks to learn about FTLD.

“I love Susan so much. She is my life,” Maloney wrote in a message to Eyewitness News. “She has always been and will always be beautiful to me.”