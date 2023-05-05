WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Warwick Fire Department stepped up Thursday to help a disabled veteran going through hard times.

William Moquin had been summoned to court several times after he was unable to keep up his property on Oak Tree Avenue.

Dozens of firefighters came by to help him catch up on that work and brought landscaping and construction equipment to address any violations.

“He’s a disabled veteran, lost his wife, lives alone, struggling, like most are,” Warwick Firefighters Union President Michael Carreiro said. “Any firefighter that you ask here, they’re going to say, ‘Hey, just part of the job. It’s what we do.'”

Carreiro added that Moquin was taken by surprise, but “very appreciative” for the helping hand.