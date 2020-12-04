Warwick community holding holiday light pole decorating contest

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A local city is holding a holiday decorating contest and wants to see your best efforts.

Conimicut Village is hosting their first-ever light pole decorating contest hoping to spread some Christmas cheer.

Participants were asked to make holiday characters to hang on designated historic light poles in the city of Warwick.

Christmas trees, stocking, snowmen, and carolers are already adorning some of the light poles.

Pictures of all the holiday creations are posted on the organization’s Facebook page. Prizes will be given to the top three with the most “likes.”

Vice President Leslie Derrig says the idea was to “give our neighbors some good ol’ family fun that they can do together and not in a group, but at the same time enhancing our charming village.”

A wooden angel wing creation was made by local woodworker Mauricio Moreria. He tells 12 News the winds are made from cedar wood shingles and plywood and took him two hours to put together.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

HOLIDAYS 2020

More Holidays

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/16/20: Rev. Kenneth Sicard

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community