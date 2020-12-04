Warwick community holding holiday light pole decorating contest

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A local city is holding a holiday decorating contest and wants to see your best efforts.

Conimicut Village is hosting their first-ever light pole decorating contest hoping to spread some Christmas cheer.

Participants were asked to make holiday characters to hang on designated historic light poles in the city of Warwick.

Christmas trees, stocking, snowmen, and carolers are already adorning some of the light poles.

Pictures of all the holiday creations are posted on the organization’s Facebook page. Prizes will be given to the top three with the most “likes.”

Vice President Leslie Derrig says the idea was to “give our neighbors some good ol’ family fun that they can do together and not in a group, but at the same time enhancing our charming village.”

A wooden angel wing creation was made by local woodworker Mauricio Moreria. He tells 12 News the winds are made from cedar wood shingles and plywood and took him two hours to put together.