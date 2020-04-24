Virtual workout provides virtual support for hospitals

Live Now
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — While social distancing, we’re seeing how digital communication can bring us together in more ways than ever before. That could be for celebrations, business, leisure, and to say goodbye.

Sunday morning, 70 people joined a virtual workout session on the video chat platform Zoom. The class was for a special cause.

Hosted by boutique fitness Core Cycle Fitness Lagree, the class lasted 45 minutes and participants had to give a donation of anywhere between 15 and 100 dollars. All money raised went to Lifespan hospitals like Rhode Island Hospital for people to use Zoom and other social platforms for a much more humbling reason.

Visitors aren’t allowed in hospitals right now which means patients are recovering, or dying, alone. Money raised from this workout session will help pay for tablets so that nurses can help patients connect with the outside world. That way, they can boost morale, or say goodbye.

“We found out there were a lack of iPads for patients that were either really ill that have no one at the hospital or that are actually passing away and that need to say goodbye to their loved ones that are not allowed in the hospital. So I reached out to find out what was the need and the need was for that,” said owner Denise Chakoian.

She added that a second “need” was for emotional support for doctors and nurses working long shifts. 

In the span of the 45-minute class, they raised $4,500. In total, at least $5,000 was raised for the cause. Chakoian said they plan on doing another class like this in the coming weeks. 

Providence

