CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Two Rhode Islanders cashed in big lottery prizes this week, though one of the tickets was purchased a lot earlier than the other.

On New Year’s Day, a Woonsocket man was organizing his desk when he found a Mega Millions ticket from July.

Turns out, the ticket was a $1 million winner bought at the Mobil station on Pine Swamp Road in Cumberland, according to the Rhode Island Lottery. The winner said the money will help him retire.

A day later, a husband and wife from North Kingstown cashed in a $1 million Powerball ticket from a drawing on Dec. 21.

The couple said they talked to a financial expert before claiming the prize, and they plan to save the money. Their winning ticket was bought at Kingstown Liquor Mart on Post Road.

The Rhode Island Lottery also said someone purchased a Powerball ticket worth $150,000 at JD’s Bar on Central Street in Central Falls, but the prize has yet to be claimed.

Lottery winnings must be claimed within a year of the drawing. After that, the prize money goes into the state’s general fund.

Unclaimed prizes of $10,000 or more are posted on the Rhode Island Lottery’s website.