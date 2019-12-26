Closings & Delays
Twin primates to make debut at New Bedford zoo

It's Good News

Courtesy: Buttonwood Park Zoo

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Buttonwood Park Zoo unveiled on Thursday two uniquely adorable creatures that will soon be on display for the public.

The twin bearded emperor tamarins were born on Oct. 20 and will make their debut at the zoo on Friday, Dec. 27.

The twins’ parents, Pepper and Jack, came to Buttonwood from zoos in the United Kingdom in 2018 to help boost their species’ population in the United States, according to zoo officials.

“While they are not currently endangered – rapid deforestation, infrastructure construction and popularity within the illegal pet trade may threaten this species in the near future,” the zoo wrote in a news release.

This is the first time Buttonwood Park Zoo has witnessed the birth of bearded emperor tamarins, which are a primate species native to rainforests in Central and South America.

The zoo said Pepper, Jack and their babies will be featured in its Rainforests, Reefs & Rivers exhibit during Friday’s “Visit the Zoo Day.”

Providence

