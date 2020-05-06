1  of  2
Tulip bouquets delivered to Kent Hospital nurses

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Care New England

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Nurses at Kent Hospital in Warwick received a pleasant surprise Wednesday, when 200 tulip bouquets were delivered as a “thank you” for all of their hard work during the coronavirus pandemic.

The flowers were donated by Rhode Island Rep. Alex Marszalkowski in an effort to brighten the day of the hospital’s employees.

Courtesy: Care New England

The tulips come at a perfect time, since Wednesday is the start of National Nurses Week. Gov. Gina Raimondo expressed gratitude for the state’s nurses during her daily news briefing.

“We consider you among the true unsung heroes of this,” she said, asking every Rhode Islander to try to find a way to thank our nurses.

The tulips were grown locally at Adams Farm in Cumberland, where Marszalkowski is a partner.

National Nurses Week runs until May 12.

