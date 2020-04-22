Tow-truck drivers thank healthcare workers with convoy of gratitude

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ The front entrance to Rhode Island Hospital was mostly quiet Tuesday, but by nightfall, a group of tow-truck drivers rallied together there for a convoy of gratitude.

The convoy paraded from Miriam Hospital to Rhode Island and Hasbro Children’s Hospitals, holding signs, shining lights and honking their horns in an effort to thank all of the healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mike Krikorian, a tow-truck driver for Jim’s Towing who organized the convoy, said he wasn’t sure how many trucks would participate at first. He said he was surprised to see more than 100 drivers ready to take their trucks on the road.

The tow truck convoy supporting healthcare workers has made it to @RIHospital. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/fWE9q0wqyW — Rob Nesbitt (@RobNesbittNews) April 22, 2020

“We want them to know that we’re all out here thinking of them and hoping that everyone gets through this once it’s all said and done,” Krikorian said.

Paul Raimondo of P&P Towing said the convoy is the least they can do for their fellow essential employees.

“If we can show our support to make them keep going, that’s what we need to do,” he said.

Doctor’s view from inside Hasbro as tow truck drivers come out in full force to show their appreciation to the workers at @HasbroChildrens @RIHospital & @MiriamHospital 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/rqrps07EX7 — Shannon Hegy (@ShannonHegy) April 22, 2020

The tow-truck drivers also dropped off food donations and coffee for healthcare workers at all three hospitals. Many of those nurses and doctors were able to come outside and personally thank the drivers for their support.

