Too soon? Lite Rock 105 starts playing Christmas music

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — We can all agree 2020 has been an unusual year, but as we enter November, one question remains the same. How early is too early to start playing Christmas music?

Lite Rock 105 started playing Christmas tunes on Thursday — some are for it, and some want nothing to do with it.

Every year, people seem to be split as to when it is “acceptable” to start listening to Christmas music. Some say the second Halloween ends its acceptable, and some say you have to wait until Thanksgiving is over.

However, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Lite Rock played Christmas music during an entire weekend in March.

So what do you think? Christmas is only 50 days away.

Lite Rock will play only Christmas music through the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/2020: Joe Fleming

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour