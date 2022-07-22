ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — “A small local drive has become something huge,” Mary Melin said after gathering donations to benefit survivors of domestic violence.

Melin’s daughter Trinity serves as a grand ambassador for the East Coast USA Miss Massachusetts pageant.

Several weeks ago, the pair put out a call for donations through social media and the response since has been overwhelming.

“How amazing women are, working together to help others,” Melin said.

On Wednesday, pageant queens as far away as New Jersey drove up with boxes and bags of essential items.

Their first stop was at New Hope in Attleboro, an agency that assists families seeking help from domestic violence.

Melin said the remaining donations were brought to Gifts to Give in New Bedford to be distributed to local domestic violence shelters and families in need.