Tiny houses making a big difference for homeless veterans

HOUSTON (WPRI) — They may be small, but high school students are now building entire homes for veterans who need them.

The tiny buildings are not only a great experience for the students, but a lifesaver for these veterans in Texas.

“I’ve been working on this house for two years,” Kingwood Park High School Senior C.J. Schoettlin said.

In 209-square-feet students were able to fit all of the essentials, a bed, dining table, chairs and cabinets.

“We hope to make these for years to come,” Schoettlin added.

The tiny house is the second built by architecture and engineering students at Kingwood Park High School, and it’s not just for show, it’s a real home built for a veteran that needs a place to live.

“Being able to pick up a veteran off the street and give him a home to live in and grow is just amazing to me,” Kingwood Park High School Senior Parker Ryan said.

Two years ago, U.S. Marine Corps Veteran Edward Rodriguez had a stroke.

“It totally upended my life, I lost my house, my job and found myself in need,” Rodriguez said. “I’d always been independent, a marine, a hero, do things for myself, and then I found myself humbled, so to speak.”

He was put in touch with the students helping veterans project last year and was given the project’s first home.

The students say it’s a lot of hard work and it isn’t much fun on days when it’s cold or raining, but getting to see their project finally finished and given to someone who really deserves it makes it worth it.