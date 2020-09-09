Tiny critically endangered gorilla baby born in New Orleans

In this photo provided by the Audubon Nature Institute, Tumani, a critically endangered western lowland gorilla holds her newborn at an enclosure at the Audubon Zoo, following its birth on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, in New Orleans. It’s Audubon’s first gorilla birth in nearly 25 years and the first offspring for the 13-year-old gorilla. (Jonathan Vogel/Audubon Nature Institute via AP)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A tiny baby gorilla has been born at the zoo in New Orleans. Audubon Zoo spokeswoman Katie Smith says keepers don’t yet know the sex of the critically endangered western lowland gorilla born Friday.

Photos and video from the zoo show 13-year-old Tumani cuddling her tiny newborn.

Gorilla babies weigh about 4 pounds at birth.

Western lowland gorillas were declared critically endangered in 2007 because of habitat loss as well as deaths caused by the Ebola virus and hunters who killed them illegally for their meat.

This is the first baby for Tumani and father Okpara. It’s at least the second born this year in a U.S. zoo.