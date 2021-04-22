Taunton woman honoring late husband’s heroism one card at a time

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) — One Taunton woman is spreading kindness in the wake of tragedy.

Rosemary Heath has been on a mission lately to spread kindness wherever, and to whomever she can. Now she is honoring her late husband George one card at a time.

“Kindness wins. Most of the time, kindness wins. So this is the perfect thing to do in George’s name,” she said.

George loved Batman, so Health said she decided to create little cards with a Batman logo on them.

“He always thought Batman was the perfect superhero because he didn’t have superhero powers,” she recalled.

Five years ago, George became a hero by stopping a man on a rampage with a knife inside of a restaurant at the Galleria Mall in Taunton — but George died doing so.

Today, Heath will pick a random Dunkin’, buy a stranger a coffee, and give them a card with the hashtag #PutOthersFirst.

“It’s a win-win situation because the person giving it feels good and the person getting it feels good,” Heath said. “Then hopefully the person getting the card doesn’t know who George is, they’ll look him up, and then they’ll pay it forward with the card to somebody else.”

She took her kindness campaign to social media and it went worldwide.

Now Health mails out dozens of cards a day to people who want to pay it forward.

“Kindness,” she said. “I reach into my purse, find a card, then I go and do a random act of kindness and it always changed my mood.”