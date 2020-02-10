Swansea bartender receives $2K tip amid power outage

SWANSEA, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A night in the dark was made a little bit brighter after a Swansea bartender realized he’d received a $2,000 tip.

Jennifer Vieira, general manager of The Aviary Restaurant, said her bartender, Jared, received the tip soon after the business lost power Friday night.

Vieira said due to the power outage, the restaurant had to close for the remainder of the evening.

She said as Jared was cleaning up during the remainder of his shift, he learned one of his guests left him a $2,000 tip on a $38 bill.

“He was shocked,” Vieira said. “We are really happy for him, it couldn’t have happened to a better person.”

Vieira said since their POS needs to be closed out each night, she and Jared had to wait until the restaurant regained power to ensure he received the tip. She said the two of them waited several hours in the dark until the lights finally came back on.

“If we hadn’t regained power, it wouldn’t have been able to happen,” she said.

This is the second time within a week that a restaurant employee in Swansea has received a big tip. Last Thursday, a server at Harvest Market received a $2,000 tip on a $12 bill.

Vieira said she thinks the person who tipped her bartender is the same person who tipped the server at Harvest Market.

“I don’t think it is a coincidence,” she said with a smile.

Last Monday, a waitress at Seaglass Restaurant in Salisbury received a $5,000 tip from local car dealer, Ernie Boch Jr.

The movement was inspired by actor Donnie Wahlberg, who began the tip challenge by leaving a $2,020 tip for a server at an IHOP restaurant.