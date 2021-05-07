Survey finds what mom really wants this Mother’s Day

(WPRI) – This weekend, it’s all about celebrating the moms in our lives.

A Boston organization is helping mothers in need thanks to one woman’s beautiful artwork.

Eighty-four-year-old Darcy DeSouza designed this year’s Mother’s Day card for the Women’s Lunch Place.

The shelter, which DeSouza relies on, offers food and services for low-income and homeless women and their children.

Each card costs $25 dollars and provides lunch for one woman for an entire week.

If you haven’t gotten mom anything yet, the results of a new survey might surprise you. According to a new poll, it’s not flowers, chocolate, or a fancy dinner that mom really wants.

The survey done by TGI Fridays shows 70% of moms just want a day to themselves and the top annoyance is cleaning up after the celebration.

In addition, 51% of surveyed moms want a good night’s sleep and 40% want a self-care day at the spa, perhaps a massage. Thirty-eight percent of the moms surveyed said they would like a night out with friends.