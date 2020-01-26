‘Super Shawny’ taking in the sights, sounds and food of Philadelphia

TIVERTON, R.I (WPRI) — A Tiverton 10-year-old, living with an inoperable brain tumor, is fulfilling one of his wishes by spending some time in the City of Brotherly Love.

Eyewitness News first brought you the story of ‘Super Shawny’ Smith a couple of weeks ago. Since then, the community has come together to help cross things of his bucket list.

On Friday, Shawny, his mom, stepdad and football coach took a private jet from Newport to Philadelphia. It was his fist time on a plane.

“It was a good first run. Kind of a little scary,” Shawny said.

Now, back on the ground, he plans to go see some of the cities landmarks.

“We might go to the Rocky Steps, the Museum of Art, Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell!” he said.

UPDATE: “Super Shawny” Smith is having so much fun in Philadelphia! We checked in with him to see what he’s up to. He loved his first cheesesteak (ate the leftovers for breakfast!)! Here’s background before our story tonight on @wpri12 https://t.co/JrS1Udm3Zd pic.twitter.com/ergXAmGX79 — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) January 26, 2020

He has already met some well known people in the city, including Mayor Jim Kenney. “I met the Mayor of Philadelphia yesterday! He wanted to see me!”

Shawny’s favorite NFL team is the Philadelphia Eagles and he will get the chance meet his favorite player Defensive Tackle Fletcher Cox, who recently posted on social media about the upcoming visit.

Hey everyone! Thanks for your outpouring support for a young boy I recently learned about, Shawny Smith. The Eagles and I are planning a visit for Shawny this month. I look forward tom meeting him and his family and making some memories together.

Shawny’s big wish is to be a YouTube star, and it looks like he is well on his way already.

You can follow Shawny’s journey here at “Shawny’s Super Group“. Also, if you would like to help cross items off his bucket list, you can visit his GoFundMe page.