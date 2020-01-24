‘Super Shawny’ about to cross Philadelphia off his bucket list

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Ten-year-old Shawny Smith embarked on a special trip to Philadelphia on Friday to fulfill a big dream on his wish list all thanks to an anonymous donor.

Shawny and his family received a special police escort to Newport Airport where a private jet was waiting to take them to meet the Philadelphia Eagles and his favorite player, Defensive Tackle Fletcher Cox.

“He’s kind of a big guy. He’s strong, brave, and he just does what he has to do to get through the line,” Shawny said.

When Shawney describes Cox, he is also describing himself since he is also strong and brave.

“Just the way he is with making a bad situation or anything, he just makes it a positive,” family friend Raymond Deschenes said. “You know, this whole situation, he makes it so positive, he makes it hard for you to cry for him because he’s so strong.”

The Tiverton middle schooler is living with an inoperable brain tumor, a diagnosis he and his family got earlier this month. They were told the prognosis isn’t promising.

Here’s Shawny’s message as they embark on their journey! @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/pgjquTMpZc — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) January 24, 2020

Following Shawney’s diagnosis, friends and family rallied behind him calling themselves ‘Shawney’s Super Group.’

After two days of outreach, Shawney’s story went viral and he was able to create a wish list of places to visit while he still can.

“I started naming places and my mom said, ‘Let’s Go!'” Shawney said.

With help from the ‘Super Group,’ Shawney’s dreams are becoming a reality — he and his family plan to soon travel to New York City, Washington D.C. and Maryland.

You can help Shawny complete his bucket list by donating to his GoFundMe page.