Student’s senior project dedicated to helping her mom’s cancer fight

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Middletown high school student dedicated her senior project to a foundation that’s helping her mother in the fight for her life.

Emily Ceglarski, the oldest of three girls and captain of her soccer team, was born a leader.

For her senior Capstone Project she chose something close to the heart.

“I chose to raise funds for the Three Angels Fund which is for cancer patients on Aquidneck Island,” Emily stated. “Because I realize my mom benefits from it and it would be easier to work on a project that I could relate to.”

Two years ago, Emily’s mom, Kimberly, had surgery to remove a mass.

“It ended up being cancerous. I ended up in an eight-hour surgery. It was supposed to be about three to four hours and go home that night. I think I spent a week in the hospital,” Kimberly said.

The Three Angels Fund helped Kim a great deal during treatments.

“The Reiki, the accupuncture, the massage. We get so many aches and pains that all those things really help with the pain management. I wouldn’t have been able to pay for that on my own,” said Kim.

COVID-19 prevented several seniors from completing their school project, but Emily got an early start organizing and held a dodgeball tournament in January — her goal was to raise $500.

“I’m still raising money from it and now I’m over three thousand,” Emily said.

The generosity and support of their community is priceless.

“The money kept coming in and people were just so supportive it was just so heartwarming that there are people out there that just really care,” Kim smiled and said.

Seniors in Middletown wrapped up their high school experience with a drive-through parade and virtual graduation ceremony.

Emily will be attending the University of Rhode Island in the fall and plans to study business.

