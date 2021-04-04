Students send comfort to assisted living residents with heartfelt Easter cards

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s no secret that some of the biggest impacts from COVID-19 were felt in places like nursing homes and assisted living facilities; the high death rate, isolation, and holidays spent apart from families and friends.

Some students in North Kingstown have been building time into their school day to make sure those residents know they are loved, especially at Easter.

“Just remember you’re loved by God.”

“Wow, God loves you, that’s wonderful.”

The middle schoolers at West Bay Christian Academy even recorded the messages inside the cards.

The ones who received the cards live at Autumn Hill Assisted Living in Cumberland.

“These cards can comfort them I guess and it really helps them,” 6th grader Eden Gluckin said.

“Pure Joy from the residents when they had kind of lost hope,” Marcia Durocher said.

Marcia Durocher has been the co-owner of Autumn Hill for nearly two decades. She says this past year has been the worst, especially for the residents.

That’s why these cards generated such a reaction.

“John 3:16 for God so loved the world that he gave his one and only son. So that whoever believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life.”

“That’s so nice, I like that verse, that’s really pleasant.”

“I think it made them remember their families they haven’t seen in the past year,” Durocher said. “Tears in their eyes, just an amazing outpouring of appreciation and love for people — children — who don’t even know,” she added.

“It just like warms my heart inside to know how happy they are about it,” 6th grader Gabriella Maccarone said.

“The staff just see the residents be more chipper for a few days and if it lasts a few days or a month, just to see them a little more chipper when they’ve been really down in the dumps,” Durocher said.

News of the those lifted spirits came to these students after they first made cards at Christmas. Then they got crafty for Valentine’s Day and don’t plan on stopping after this.

“Happy Easter from West Bay!”