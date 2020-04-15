‘Stronger together’: RI first responders thank Kent Hospital employees with vibrant parade

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A parade of first responders made their way to Kent Hospital Tuesday evening to thank the healthcare workers on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

West Warwick Police Ptlm. Justin Lake, who organized the event, said he wanted to light up the night sky for the staff at Kent. Lake’s brother and sister-in-law both work at the hospital.

“I just believe the support that we’re showing can hopefully make someone smile and make them realize we’re stronger together,” Lake said.

Lake said first responders from Warwick, Providence, Cranston, Coventry, West Greenwich, East Greenwich, North Kingstown, Scituate and the Rhode Island State Police joined crews from West Warwick for Tuesday’s event.

“We’re out here on the front lines fighting it on the streets and in the houses,” Lake said. “They’re dealing with it day in and day out inside that hospital – and nothing but it. Nevermind the other emergencies they have going on. They are taking all the precautions, but it’s scary walking into that place.”

Tuesday night, community members lined Toll Gate Road to watch the parade. They were joined by Kent Hospital employees, who told Eyewitness News the show of support means more than anyone will ever know.

“This means a lot to us and it gives us more strength,” Kent Hospital patient transporter Carmen Pina said.

Coronavirus: Coverage and Resources

RI Coronavirus Hotline: (401) 222-8022 | Work-Related Questions: (401) 462-2020 | Mental Health Assistance: (401) 414-5465

Coronavirus: Latest Headlines