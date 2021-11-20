Stop & Shop ‘Turkey Express’ delivers Thanksgiving meals to families in need

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s Boys and Girls Clubs are partnering up with Stop & Shop to spread some holiday cheer.

Volunteers loaded around 20,000 pounds of turkey and sides ranging from gravy, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and corn into delivery trucks from seven Boys and Girls Clubs throughout the state.

“The need in the community has really grown and we’re here to work with our families that we see at the Boys and Girls Clubs every day,” one man said at the event.

During this year’s event, Stop & Shop’s Turkey Express program will deliver a total of 21,500 turkeys to 25 community partners and hunger relief organizations in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, and New York.

The Turkey Express program has helped families put a warm Thanksgiving meal on their tables for over a decade.