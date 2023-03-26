NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WPRI) — Special Olympics Rhode Island held its Annual Torch Run Plunge at Salty Brine State Beach in Narragansett on Sunday afternoon.

Super Plungers were the first to go into the water on Saturday, jumping into the ice-cold water every hour for 24 hours straight.

“Our Super Plungers bring it to a whole new level. It’s worth it in the end because we’re making a difference in people’s lives,” President and C.E.O of Special Olympics Rhode Island Ed Pacheco said. “Our athletes are the greatest athletes and every chance you get to see them out in the field of play, the court, and see what they can do, it really is inspiring.”

According to Special Olympics Rhode Island, the plunge raised more than $300,000, surpassing their goal of $50,000. All funds go to benefit Special Olympics Rhode Island.

Several members from 12 News participated in the plunge, including Chief Meteorologist Tony Petrarca, anchor Mike Montecalvo, meteorologists T.J. Del Santo and Steven Matregrano, and sports anchor Morey Hershgordon.

The event also featured live music and an after-party at George’s of Galilee.

12 News is a proud sponsor of the Rhode Island Special Olympics and the Annual Torch Run Plunge.