PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Patty Carosotto headed to Coca-Cola’s Providence Sales Center on Dec. 20 for a holiday party for Unified sports coaches — or so she thought.

Instead, the preschool special education teacher at Narragansett Elementary School walked into a celebration honoring Special Olympics North America’s Outstanding Coach of the Year for Unified Champion Schools: Carosotto herself.

Carosotto, who is a Unified coach at East Greenwich High School, recently founded the Special Olympics Rhode Island East Greenwich Avengers, a community-based team for the town and surrounding area.

Coca-Cola presented Special Olympics Rhode Island with a $25,000 donation in Carosotto’s honor, which will be used to support the new team.

