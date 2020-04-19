12 RESPONDS //
Southcoast employees smile through their masks

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – When patients come to the Southcoast Health Radiation Oncology unit at Charlton Memorial Hospital, they’re welcomed by smiles from the employees.

It, no doubt, makes each treatment a bit more bearable. Those smiles couldn’t be seen anymore once healthcare workers were required to wear masks, due to the threat of Covid-19.

However, the employees wanted to find a way to let their patients know, they’re still smiling underneath.

That’s why they added a variety of smiles to their masks. Some had the traditional smile, while others opted for a mouth of braces.

These photos show the staff at the office at Charlton in Fall River and at their Fairhaven office. 

Providence

