‘Soup and Smile Saturdays’ fuel families in need

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – There’s nothing more comforting than a bowl of soup, and that comfort is being offered to those in need during these difficult times.

Each weekend, Paquette’s Family Restaurant on Waterman Ave. in East Providence has been making and delivering soup across the state, with the help of generous patrons. They call the effort Soup and Smile Saturdays.

Those who order takeout at Paquette’s are asked if they’d like to donate an extra $5 toward this cause. The restaurant then matches that donation. Even those who don’t order food at Paquette’s can help out.

The organizers are asking for a $10 donation so they can get the supplies needed to make and donate the soups. The restaurant is accepting the money through Venmo by sending it to Jeffrey-Paquette-2 or CashApp to $Paquette315

Next Saturday, May 9, will be the last Saturday of the effort. This weekend, organizers delivered 100 soups to families. They hope to double that amount for the final weekend.