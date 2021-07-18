Sisters unite for the first time in emotional airport meeting

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — It was a meeting of a lifetime, as two sisters united for the first time on Saturday night at Rhode Island T.F. Green International Airport.

72-year-old Patti Lovvorn traveled from San Diego to meet her half sister Susan Charette.

The union came to be after Patti took a 23andMe DNA test. Through that, Patti’s mother revealed that Patti had a different father and more family here in Rhode Island that she never met before.

It’s an outcome Patti said she was never expecting.

“When I found out all this was going on she contacted me, she was so excepting because I didn’t know what was going to happen and she didn’t know. Then it just clicked and we clicked really well and I said, I gotta go meet her now,” Patti said.

12 News was at the airport arrivals gate and captured the emotional exchange.

“This is the start of a friendship, of sisterhood,” Patti said.

“It’s going to continue on, for sure. We’ve been in touch almost on a daily basis. This is the first time I’ve heard her speak though,” Susan said.

“I just don’t want to lose contact ever again. No that won’t happen.”

Patti said she still needs to meet the other two sisters who are here in Southern New England.