Seven Stars’ latest donation day a ‘huge success’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It looks like many Rhode Islanders took advantage of having a good reason to grab that extra cookie or pastry last week.

On one day in January for the past 19 years, Seven Stars Bakery has donated 100 percent of the profits from each of its locations to the state’s neediest residents.

On Wednesday, co-owners Tracy and Bill Daugherty called this year’s event a “huge success,” saying it raised $23,500 for local nonprofits.

The proceeds will go to We Share Hope, a nonprofit that feeds 10,000 residents every month, as well as food rescue organizations The Amos House and The Elisha Project.