September declared Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in RI

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — September in Rhode Island is now dedicated to raising awareness for pediatric cancer, and it’s all thanks to a North Kingstown teen.

Samantha Ronci, 17, has been advocating and supporting young cancer patients since she started her own non-profit, Sami’s Sendoffs, two years ago.

Ronci was able to work with Rep. Julie Casimiro to take that support a step further.

Casimiro presented Sami with a R.I. House resolution at the State House on Tuesday, declaring September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month in Rhode Island.

The month is recognized nationally, but has never been recognized at the state level.

