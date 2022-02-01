Seekonk superintendent raps when announcing snow days

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Snow days are different these days due to the distance learning option, but no matter what, they are a gift in itself for most students.

For years, older generations waited to hear if their school was closed from radio Hall of Famer Salty Brine, but now you can find the message on your TV, online, and also through robocalls from the district.

But students in Seekonk get an extra surprise when Superintendent Dr. Rich Drolet puts the message out.

Drolet has been the superintendent of schools in Seekonk for a little more than four years and puts out raps that rhyme phrases like “There is no school, I hope you think that is very cool. Get out your hot chocolate and shoveling tools.”

“I just love old rap music,” he said. “I think most people like music in one sense or another.”

Drolet is a Pawtucket native and a graduate of Mount Saint Charles and was also previously a principal in Cumberland and Uxbridge, Massachusetts.

“One of the most fun things I can have with my job is connecting with students, so I have probably done five to seven rap videos taking the spin off an old school rap song that I like,” he explained.

He said that he also plays the guitar and drums, but since he can’t sing, that’s why he chooses to rap.

“I think it helped in just building connections with people I might not have had a chance to get to know and building relationships in town and people recognizing me through that or having conversations with them and for the most part its been all positive the reactions,” Drolet said.

One of the videos on his YouTube page has more than 34,000 views.

“I should probably retire soon,” he chuckled. “My kids don’t think I’m as good as Drake or anything like that so I will keep to these maybe once a year.”