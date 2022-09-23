SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — The Seekonk Police Department’s newest four-legged recruit reported for duty for the first time Friday.

The department first announced it would be receiving its first comfort dog earlier this month, when it asked for the public’s help naming him.

The department said it received more than 3,000 name suggestions, but ultimately chose Mac.

The 8-week-old English Labrador was officially sworn in during a ceremony Friday afternoon.

While Mac is the department’s third K-9 overall, he’s also its first official comfort dog.

Beginning Monday, Mac will become a fluffy fixture in Seekonk Public Schools.

Mac was donated to the department by Boonefield Labradors, which has been donating comfort dogs to police departments across New England for the past several years. Mac is the non-profit organization’s 26th donation.

It was Seekonk School Resource Officer Kevin Nagle’s idea to research the benefits of comfort dogs.

“I was hearing about a lot of success from the comfort dog program that East Providence started,” Nagle said. “It turned out to be a pretty cool idea. I thought we could add to our K-9 unit here, bring it to our schools and see how it benefits our town.”

Mac will work alongside Nagle, who will be responsible for training him.

“[Eventually], he’ll be helping us to talk to students, victims of crimes and anyone who might need a friendly little face here,” Nagle explained.

Mac will make his first community debut Saturday during the town’s Pumpkin Somethin’ event.