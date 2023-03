MYSTIC, Conn. (WPRI) — A young gray seal found stranded on Nantucket earlier this year was released back into the ocean Thursday.

The seal, named Kiwi, was rescued back in January after she was found malnourished and suffering from an infection.

Kiwi was admitted to Mystic Aquarium’s Animal Rescue Clinic, where she recovered and nearly doubled her weight.

The seal returned to the sea at Blue Shutters Beach in Charlestown, where onlookers cheered as she hopped into the water.

(Courtesy: Mystic Aquarium)

