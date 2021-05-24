New England Nation on WPRI 12 & WPRI.com

Scituate woman battling breast cancer gets tickets to Brady’s return to Foxboro

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — Jeanne Cunha is a huge football fan and an even bigger Patriots and Tom Brady fan. So when her son David Anthony surprised her with tickets to the most anticipated regular-season game in decades for this October, her reaction was priceless!

Cunha is battling breast cancer for a second time and has been going through chemotherapy since March but still has a terrific attitude.

The game on October 3 will take place during breast cancer awareness month.

Anthony, with help from an anonymous donor, was able to get 100-level seats. They plan to have a big tailgate prior to the game.

