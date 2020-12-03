‘Santa sacks’ bring holiday cheer to children battling cancer at Hasbro

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Spending the holidays in the hospital is tough as it is, and COVID-19 has made it even harder to spread cheer, but on Thursday, the Glimmer of Hope Foundation brought some magic to Hasbro Children’s Hospital patients battling cancer: 30 “Santa sacks” filled with gifts.

It was really a group effort!

The Maddie Potts Foundation helped deliver the gifts in their trailer, the Izzy Foundation will get the gifts to the patients inside, and the East Providence Police, led by Officer Jen Pacheco, raised $4,000 to fill the bags through their No Shave November.

Glimmer of Hope Founder Ali Hornung, who was featured on 12 News’ Small but Strong, says many of these bags are aimed at the teenage patients, who are sometimes forgotten this time of year.

“We created this Amazon wish list with obviously stuff for younger kids too, but mostly phone chargers, gift cards, blankets, pillows with the sequins on them, and our interns Caroline Parente and Carrigan Nelson were able to get a ton of donations for that, so we were able to stack these bags,” she said.

Along with the Santa sacks, Hornung says they are donating 12 bald American Girl dolls in 12 days, and sponsoring one family’s entire Christmas.