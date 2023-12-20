PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A special visitor stopped by Women & Infant Hospital’s NICU to make sure the newborns’ first Christmas is one to remember.

Santa spent time with the babies and their families earlier this week as part of an annual tradition made possible by Project Sweet Peas.

The non-profit organization donated specially designed holiday costumes for each patient and each family was provided a keepsake photo of their little one by Care New England.

Project Sweet Peas is made up of volunteers who support the families of premature or sick infants.

Corin Nava, executive director and co-founder of Project Sweet Peas, told 12 News it’s her mission to give NICU families a sense of normalcy, especially during the holiday season.

(Story continues below.)

(Courtesy: Care New England)

(Courtesy: Care New England)

(Courtesy: Care New England)

(Courtesy: Care New England)

(Courtesy: Care New England)

(Courtesy: Care New England)

(Courtesy: Care New England)

(Courtesy: Care New England)

(Courtesy: Care New England)

(Courtesy: Care New England)

(Courtesy: Care New England)

“When you’re in the NICU, it’s not where you want to be and it’s certainly not where you want to be experiencing your baby’s first holidays,” Nava said. “We try to make the best of it and try to provide those normal firsts as best we can.”

Nava said three of her six children spent time in the NICU. She and other volunteers find purpose in helping those who are experiencing the same difficulties she did.

“It’s healing,” Nava said. “It takes the personal experience that we’ve been through and allows us to be able to support others.”

“It helps heal the heart and makes life more meaningful,” she added.