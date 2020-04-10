Salon owner delivering hair care kits to clients’ mailboxes

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of a Cranston hair salon says if you look good, you feel good, so she’s making an effort to ensure her clients are feeling good during these uncertain times.

Coco Salon has been closed for nearly three weeks after Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo ordered all recreational, entertainment, and close-contact businesses such as barbershops, spas and hair salons to shut down to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Earlier this week, that order was extended until at least May 8.

“It’s tough right now, a little scary, especially since we don’t know when we will be back,” said the salon’s owner, Courtney Richardson.

Since then, Richardson said many of her clients have been reaching out for advice and help with their hair. After hearing from them and seeing what another salon had done, she decided to put together personalized hair care kits and deliver them to her clients.

Richardson said she’s already dropped off more than a dozen bags and has another two dozen to do this weekend. She said everything is done safely and with social distancing in mind.

“We did each person’s formula specifically and since we cant meet in person, I scheduled mailbox drop-offs and drove to their houses and delivered it to them,” Richardson explained. “So in a bag, I just did their color formula, there are some gloves and a color brush.”

While most people might not be focused on their hair right now, Richardson said keeping it maintained is bigger than what’s seen on the outside; it can help a person mentally and brighten their day.

“I think they all feel better,” Richardson said. “This is a scary time for everyone so maybe it can help them a little.”

“We all can’t wait to get back to our clients,” she continued. “We are all worried and we all want to get back but at least we will get them through.”

Raimondo also announced earlier this week that small business owners, independent contractors, self-employed workers and others not normally covered by traditional unemployment insurance can apply for emergency benefits under the federal CARES Act.