BOSTON (WPRI) — A runner participating in the Boston Marathon gave Spencer, the race’s official dog, a special gift on Monday.

“One of the most heartfelt moments was when I was taking a photo of a runner and he asked if Spencer had a medal for the photo. I replied no. He took his medal from 2021 out of his pocket and put it around Spencer’s neck for his photo,” Spencer’s owner Rich Powers posted on Facebook.

Powers reminded him when the runner went to leave without it, but the runner responded, “No this is for him … Keep doing what you’re doing.”

The runner then gave Powers a fist bump and went back out onto the course.

“I don’t have his photo because I used his phone and I didn’t get his name. To whoever gave Spencer this gift we are so touched and I will never forget this special moment. To the mystery runner THANK YOU!!!!! you lifted our spirits more than you could ever know,” the post ended.

Ahead of this year’s race, Spencer the golden retriever was named the official dog of the 126th Boston Marathon during a ceremony.

Spencer is best known for holding Boston Strong flags in his mouth along the marathon route, giving runners some extra encouragement during the race.

The 12-year-old dog underwent surgery late last year to have a tumor and spleen removed and was later diagnosed with terminal cancer. He has since finished chemotherapy and his owner says he is in remission.