Ross-Simons donates $50K to fight hunger in RI amid pandemic

It's Good News

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Jewelry retailer Ross-Simons Inc. announced Thursday it’s donating $50,000 to be split between the Rhode Island Community Food Bank and Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island to help fight hunger during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The sudden increase in demand has drained food supplies for the neediest parts of our community and strained the resources of the charitable organizations that aim to help, the company noted.

During an average month, the R.I. Food Bank distributes 1 million pounds of food, but in March alone, that increased by more than 300,000 pounds.

Since the outbreak began, Meals on Wheels of RI has increased its meal delivery services from 1,200 meals per day to more than 4,000.

Ross-Simons said they are pleased to assist these two charities in “helping to fund their acquisition of more food and the costs of logistics to distribute statewide.”

On April 10, WPRI 12 teamed up with the RI Food Bank and helped raise $80,000.

