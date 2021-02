PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Roger Williams Park Zoo announced the birth of four North American river otters.

The quadruplet pups, two boys and two girls, were born on Feb. 1.

At almost two-weeks old, zoo animal care staff continue to monitor their overall healthy appearance.

Mom Mishi and the babies will be taken off exhibit for the next several weeks and the zoo is encouraging people the follow them here for updates on their progress.

Keepers have yet to decide on names for the pups.