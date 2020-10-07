Roger Williams Park Zoo welcomes first baby flamingo in 22 years

It's Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Roger Williams Park Zoo

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ For the first time in more than two decades, a Chilean flamingo chick was born at Roger Williams Park Zoo.

The Zoo posted on its Facebook page a video of the “little floof” which, as of Wednesday, is seven days old.

The chick is the first flamingo to be born at Roger Williams Park Zoo in 22 years, the Zoo said.

“Mom is doing a great job tending to her little one,” the Zoo wrote in its Facebook post. “Our fabulous keepers and vet care team will continue to monitor mom and baby.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

10/6/2020: Bill Kitsilis

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour