Roger Williams Park Zoo welcomes first baby flamingo in 22 years

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ For the first time in more than two decades, a Chilean flamingo chick was born at Roger Williams Park Zoo.

The Zoo posted on its Facebook page a video of the “little floof” which, as of Wednesday, is seven days old.

The chick is the first flamingo to be born at Roger Williams Park Zoo in 22 years, the Zoo said.

“Mom is doing a great job tending to her little one,” the Zoo wrote in its Facebook post. “Our fabulous keepers and vet care team will continue to monitor mom and baby.”