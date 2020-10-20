RIC choir being considered for Grammy nomination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Distance wasn’t able to keep this acapella group apart.

Thirty-one Rhode Island College (RIC) students were part of a virtual performance back in May, each singing their individual parts at separate locations and at different times.

“It makes me feel comfortable, it makes me feel like I can continue on doing the things that I love,” RIC Chorus President Emily Gaye said.

RIC College Choir Director Dr. Teresa Coffman chose the song, “When I Think of You” for her choir to sing.

“I see that as sort of a theme song of the pandemic,” Coffman said.

It was at the height of the pandemic in April when Coffman directed her students to lift their voices as one, even though COVID-19 had shut down campus and kept them separated.

“We made this at a time when we needed to feel together,” she said. “What Jack and I received were just one voice part at a time and Jack put it all together.”

Jack Zornado was the playmaker, as well as the video and audio engineer of the project.

“There was a lot of really specific fine tuning moments bringing everybody together, but mostly just the goal of my position was to make it sound more like everybody was singing together,” Zornado said.

That work, along with the choir’s talent, has set them up to be considered for a Grammy award.

“We didn’t make the video thinking we would be considered for something as honorable as a Grammy nomination,” Gaye said. “A lot of us just sang because that’s what we needed to do at the time.”

The choir is on the ballot for the Grammy’s, with the top five in each category becoming the nominees.

“I was not expecting this at all,” Coffman said.

Coffman said they will find out if they made the cut in December.