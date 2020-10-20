CORONAVIRUS //    Track Cases    • School Updates    • Testing Info    • 12 Responds    • Travel Restrictions    • 12 Informa    • Vital Hotlines   
  CORONAVIRUS //
•  Track Cases
•  School Updates
•  Testing Info
•  12 Responds
•  Travel Restrictions
•  12 Informa
•  Vital Hotlines
•  Complete Coverage »

RIC choir being considered for Grammy nomination

It's Good News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Distance wasn’t able to keep this acapella group apart.

Thirty-one Rhode Island College (RIC) students were part of a virtual performance back in May, each singing their individual parts at separate locations and at different times.

“It makes me feel comfortable, it makes me feel like I can continue on doing the things that I love,” RIC Chorus President Emily Gaye said.

RIC College Choir Director Dr. Teresa Coffman chose the song, “When I Think of You” for her choir to sing.

“I see that as sort of a theme song of the pandemic,” Coffman said.

It was at the height of the pandemic in April when Coffman directed her students to lift their voices as one, even though COVID-19 had shut down campus and kept them separated.

“We made this at a time when we needed to feel together,” she said. “What Jack and I received were just one voice part at a time and Jack put it all together.”

Jack Zornado was the playmaker, as well as the video and audio engineer of the project.

“There was a lot of really specific fine tuning moments bringing everybody together, but mostly just the goal of my position was to make it sound more like everybody was singing together,” Zornado said.

That work, along with the choir’s talent, has set them up to be considered for a Grammy award.

“We didn’t make the video thinking we would be considered for something as honorable as a Grammy nomination,” Gaye said. “A lot of us just sang because that’s what we needed to do at the time.”

The choir is on the ballot for the Grammy’s, with the top five in each category becoming the nominees.

“I was not expecting this at all,” Coffman said.

Coffman said they will find out if they made the cut in December.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Veteran's Voices: Honoring Those Who Serve

More Veterans Voices

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 10/19/2020: Erin Dube

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

Community Events & Happenings

More Community

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour