WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Family and friends gathered on Sunday morning to welcome home Team Rhode Island from the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida.

Sixteen athletes and nine coaches and staff walked off the Textron Aviation plane to applause and cheers.

Their coaches said they’re proud of the team’s accomplishments.

“We finished second place, took home a silver medal. We have the second best traditional basketball team in the United States of America,” Rick LeBreche said. “It’s pride, it’s joy, it’s an accomplishment that these athletes have been training for for the last year and they came home with their heads held high and proud.”

The athletes said they loved the games and talked about what it feels like to come home with a medal.

“I had an awesome time and it was fun to be out there,” Christina Peacock said. “Amazing, I love it coming back to Rhode Island.”