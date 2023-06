EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — A local Special Olympian now has another award to add to his shelf.

Brian Johnson, of East Greenwich, won the silver medal in his division for bocce, competing against about 200 other athletes.

The 31-year-old is the only Rhode Islander competing in the Special Olympics World Games this month, joining roughly 7,000 athletes from 190 countries.

Johnson will compete again on Friday with his unified partner, Dave Young of Cranston.