EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WPRI) — After ten months, 87 soldiers from the Rhode Island Army National Guard’s 43rd Military Police Brigade Headquarters returned from deployment.

The returning soldiers came home on Thursday in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel.

They were greeted planeside by state and National Guard leaders, then marched across Airport Road to the armory where they were reunited with family and friends.

“We are thrilled to welcome our soldiers safely back home,” Maj. General Christopher Callahan said. “These women and men represented the state of Rhode Island and the National Guard with dignity and executed their mission with a high degree of professionalism. We are very proud of this amazing team.”

While deployed, the soldiers served on the staff of the Joint Task Force Commander responsible for overseeing the custody of armed conflict detainees. They also went through emergency action planning and supported Military Commissions and Periodic Review Boards.