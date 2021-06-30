RI lawmakers honor Coventry firefighters who delivered baby boy in back of rescue

COVENTRY, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A group of firefighters in Coventry were recognized by state lawmakers for successfully delivering a baby in the back of their rescue earlier this month.

Coventry Fire Lieutenants Ray Gervais and Ken Marcotte, as well as firefighters Josh McAllistser and Greg Francis, were honored by the R.I. House of Representatives earlier this week for their heroic actions.

“Normally we don’t get to see things like this,” Marcotte previously told 12 News. “A lot of the time, we are going [to help] the sick and injured … so it’s nice to bring somebody into the world.”

The mother, Rosemarie Yergeau, and her baby boy, Rhyder Yergeau-Barker, reunited with the firefighters Wednesday.

“It was so sweet. The guys were very excited to see the baby again,” Rosemary said, adding that she’s extremely grateful for all of their support through the birthing process.

Marcotte gave Rosemarie a lot of credit for how she handled herself given the circumstances.

“I can’t say enough good things about her,” he said. “She was in a lot of pain … but she was in good spirits and was just happy the baby was OK and safe.”

Rhyder, who was born at a healthy 7 pounds and 5 ounces, is Rosemarie’s fourth child.